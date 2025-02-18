University, Punahou, Leilehua advance in state hoops

From as low as $12.95 /mo.

Other state tournament games

University 42, Kamehameha-Maui 41

Koa Laboy hit a layup off an assist from Todd McKinney with a 0:01 left to play to lift the Junior Rainbows over the host Warriors in a thrilling first-round game of the HHSAA Boys Division I Basketball State Championships.

The Junior Rainbows will face No. 2 seed Kailua at 7 p.m. Wednesday at Moanalua gym.

The game was close throughout and the lead changed hands four times in the final minute. Kamehameha-Maui’s biggest lead was 6-0. The teams were tied 13-all after the first quarter and after that the largest lead by either team was four points.

The Junior Rainbows led 38-35 with 2:32 left, but the Warriors got two baskets, the latter by Kolten Waikiki-Caldeira to give Kamehameha-Maui a 39-38 lead with 1:05 left.

Trey Ambrozich hit two free throws with 36 seconds left to put the Junior Rainbows up 40-39. But Cody Gardanier connected on a jumper and was fouled with 13 seconds left for a 41-40 lead for the Warriors. After Gardanier’s miss, ULS called time with 10 seconds left, setting up the dramatic finish.

Laboy had 14 points and eight rebounds and Ambrozich added 13 points for the Junior Rainbows. Gardanier led the Warriors with 19 points and seven rebounds.

ULS hit 13 of 45 field-goal attempts (28.9%) and KS-Maui hit 17 of 37 (45.9%), with Gardanier hitting eight of 12 from the floor.

Punahou 89, Moanalua 48

Zion White scored 17 points and Tate Takamiya 16 as the Buffanblu blew to a 29-9 first-quarter lead en route to an easy win over Na Menehune.

Dash Watanabe and Houston Hosoda scored 11 for Punahou, which played 14 players for at least seven minutes each. White played the most at 19 minutes.

Tramir Ladipo scored 13 points and Nichika Tsang 10 for Moanalua.

The Buffanblu will play No. 3 seed Kamehameha-Hawaii in a quarterfinal game at 5 p.m. Wednesday at Moanalua gym.

Leilehua 93, Konawaena 67

Zachery Ranos was 10-for-10 from the field, including 6-for-6 from 3-point range, and scored 27 points as the Mules surged past the Wildcats.

The Mules pulled away early, leading 19-11 after the first quarter, and slowly made it a rout.

Trystin Stevens had 19 points and seven rebounds for Leilehua. Tyree Wilson and Josiah Simbre each added 13.

Joven Young scored 17 and Dylan Nonaka 10 for Konawaena.

The Mules will face No. 1 Saint Louis in a quarterfinal game at 7 p.m. Wednesday at McKinley gym.