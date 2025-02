Scoreboard – February 18, 2025

From as low as $12.95 /mo.

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

Calendar

TODAY

TENNIS

College women: Dallas Baptist vs. Hawaii Pacific, 11 a.m. at Kailua Racquet Club. College women: Stanislaus State vs.

Hawaii Hilo, 2 p.m. at UH Tennis Courts.

WEDNESDAY

BASKETBALL

HHSAA Boys Division I Championships: Quarterfinals. At McKinley: Kahuku vs. Baldwin, 5 p.m.; Leilehua vs. Saint Louis, 7 p.m. At Moanalua: Punahou vs. Kamehameha-Hawaii, 5 p.m.; University vs. Kailua, 7 p.m.

Don't miss out on what's happening! Stay in touch with breaking news, as it happens, conveniently in your email inbox. It's FREE! Email Sign Up By clicking to sign up, you agree to Star-Advertiser's and Google's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. This form is protected by reCAPTCHA.

HHSAA Boys Division II State

Championships: Quarterfinals. At Kaimuki: Kaiser vs. Seabury Hall, 5 p.m.; Damien vs. Kohala, 7 p.m. At Kalani: Le Jardin vs. Aiea,

5 p.m. Hawaii Prep vs. Kauai, 7 p.m.

SOFTBALL

PacWest: doubleheader, Chaminade vs. Hawaii Pacific, 1 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. at Sand Island Park.

TENNIS

College women: Dallas Baptist vs. Hawaii Hilo, 11 a.m. UH Tennis Complex.

SOFTBALL

COLLEGE

At Sand Island Park

Sunday

Western Washington 6, Hawaii Pacific 1

Leading hitters—HPU: Jewel Larson 2-3, 2b; Danielle Cote 3-3; Taryn Hirano 2b.

Western Washington 7, Hawaii Pacific 5

Leading hitters—HPU: Jewel Larson 3-3; Alexis Oshiro 3b.

PREP BASKETBALL

HHSAA Boys Division I

Championships

Monday

First Round

G1: Leilehua 93, Konawaena 67

G2: Kahuku 63, Mililani 51

G3: University 42, Kamehameha-Maui 41

G4: Punahou 89, Moanalua 48

Wednesday

Quarterfinals

At McKinley

G5: Kahuku vs. No. 4 Baldwin, 5 p.m.

G6: Leilehua vs. No. 1 Saint Louis, 7 p.m.

At Moanalua

G7: Punahou vs. No. 3 Kamehameha-

Hawaii, 5 p.m.

G8: University vs. No. 2 Kailua, 7 p.m.

Thursday

Fifth-Place Semifinals

At Moanalua

G9: G5 loser vs. G6 loser, 5 p.m.

G10: G7 loser vs. G8 loser, 6:30 p.m.

Semifinals

At McKinley

G11: G5 winner vs. G6 winner, 7 p.m.

G12: G7 winner vs. G8 winner, 5 p.m.

Friday

Fifth Place

At Kalani

G13: G10 winner vs. G9 winner, 6:30 p.m.

Third Place

SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center

G14: G12 loser vs. G11 loser, 1 p.m.

Championship

SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center

G15: G12 winner vs. G11 winner, 7 p.m.

HHSAA Boys Division II

Championships

Wednesday

Quarterfinals

At Kaimuki

G1: Kaiser vs. No. 1 Seabury Hall, 5 p.m.

G2: No. 5 Damien vs. No. 4 Kohala, 7 p.m.

At Kalani

G3: Le Jardin vs. No. 3 Aiea, 5 p.m.

G4: Hawaii Prep vs. No. 2 Kauai, 7 p.m.

Thursday

Semifinals

At Kaimuki

G7: Le Jardin/Aiea winner vs. Hawaii Prep/

Kauai winner, 5 p.m.

G8: Kaiser/Seabury Hall winner vs.

Damien/Kohala winner, 7 p.m.

Fifth-place Semifinals

At Kalani

G5: Kaiser/Seabury Hall loser vs.

Damien/Kohala loser, 5 p.m.

G6: Le Jardin/Aiea loser vs. Hawaii Prep/

Kauai loser, 6:30 p.m.



Friday

Consolation

At Kalani

G9: G5 winner vs. G6 winner, 5 p.m.

Third Place

At Stan Sheriff Center

G10: G7 loser vs. G8 loser, 3:30 p.m.

Championship

At Stan Sheriff Center

G11: G7 winner vs. G8 winner, 5 p.m.