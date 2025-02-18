UH DT Sekona ahead of schedule and feeling spry following surgery

An optimist might view Hawaii defensive tackle Jamar Sekona’s recovery from a season-ending injury last October as a “lucky” break.

Recovery for Sekona’s three fractures in his left leg was initially expected to take a year, maybe longer. But during Monday’s spring football practice, Sekona was jogging the length of Ching field. Sekona said he expects to begin working out with the Rainbow Warriors this summer and be back in pads during training camp in August.

“I’m ahead of schedule,” Sekona said. “I’m feeling great.”

The support staff has marveled at Sekona’s progress, with one describing it as being “lucky” considering the extent of the injury.

After transferring from USC last year, Sekona made an immediate impact as a gap-canceling interior defender and leader. After coming off the sideline to play in 24 snaps in the opener, Sekona started the next six games.

Against Washington State at Pullman, Wash., Sekona was caught in a pile-up. He was struck on his left knee. “In the moment, I felt it,” Sekona said of the pain. “It was my first anything like that. I felt it right away.”

After returning to Honolulu, Sekona underwent a five-hour surgery to repair three areas of his left leg.

“I was more focused on the season with the boys,” he recalled thinking after the surgery. “That was the biggest upset. It was more not being able to finish the year with the boys.”

Sekona wore a brace to keep his left leg straight for a few weeks.. He also used crutches for about five weeks.

“If anyone who uses crutches knows, the restroom can be hard to use,” he said. “I threw my crutches. I grabbed the side of the door, and I walked into the bathroom. I was tired of all that. … After that, I started realizing my leg can bear my weight.”

He was told he probably wouldn’t be able to walk without crutches until late January and run until March or April. “I started walking the start of December,” he said. “I just started jogging a couple weeks ago.”

Sekona undergoes physical therapy in Kaimuki two times a week. He also walks from UH to Kaimana Beach near Waikiki. “Smooth walks,” he said. “That’s my favorite walk. Just chill out there, stroll around, go into the water.”

He said Monday’s jogging was “to get the blood flowing.”

Sekona is hopeful of being part of rebuilding the interior defensive line. Daniel “Sauce” Williams and Anthony Sagapolutele completed their UH eligibility. Ezra Evaimalo medically retired. Dion Washington, Malachi Finau and Patrick Hisatake entered the transfer portal.

Josh Sagapolutele and Aiden McComber have been practicing with the first-team defense. UH also added Minnesota transfer Luther McCoy and De’Jon Benton, a former USC defensive lineman who was on New Mexico’s roster last season. Benton and Sekona were Trojans teammates. Defensive tackle Qwyn Williams, who played at Division II Ohio Dominican, joins this summer.

“I’ll be there for summer camp,” Sekona said. “I don’t plan on missing anything,”

Head coach Timmy Chang said: “We’ll see how it goes. He’s in a great mind space, which I appreciate from him. It’s tough having to deal with what he’s having to deal with. I’m optimistic we get Jamar back. He’s great for our team. He’s taken on a great leadership role since he’s been here.”

