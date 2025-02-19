Hawaii island police open murder probe after fatal shooting

Hawaii island police have opened a homicide investigation after a man was fatally shot in Hilo early this morning.

Shortly after 5 a.m., South Hilo patrol officers responded to a residence in the 1600 block of Maunakai Street after receiving a report that a man had been shot.

Upon arrival, officers and Hawaii Fire Department personnel found the man, who had a gunshot wound to the torso, on the road in front of the residence, according to the Hawaii County Police Department. Paramedics attempted life-saving measures but were unsuccessful.

The victim was transported to the Hilo Benioff Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead at 9:39 a.m.

Police are investigating the case as a second-degree murder.

Police withheld the victim’s identity pending positive identification and notification of next-of-kin. An autopsy will be performed to determine the exact cause of death.

Police ask anyone with information about this shooting to contact Detective Amy Omaya at (808) 961-2381 or at Amy.Omaya@hawaiicounty.gov.

Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call the Crime Stoppers number at (808) 961-8300 and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.