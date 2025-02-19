KuruKuru Sushi in Aiea closing after 22 years, cutting 20 jobs

The KuruKuru Sushi restaurant in Aiea is closing after 22 years, resulting in the loss of 20 jobs, according to state filings.

Ginshari Inc. of Honolulu filed notice with the state Department of Labor and Industrial Relations earlier this month of the expected closure and sale of the business.

The restaurant, which is known for offering sushi on a conveyor belt, is located at Pearl Kai Shopping Center in Aiea.

A total of 64 employees work at the establishment, and a total of 20 are expected to be laid off or terminated at the expected closing date of April 5, according to the filing.

KuruKuru Sushi lists another location at Kahala Mall.