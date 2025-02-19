Pedestrian critically hurt after he is struck by vehicle in Liliha

A pedestrian was critically injured late Tuesday night after being struck by a vehicle on Nuuanu Avenue near School Street, according to Honolulu police.

The collision occurred at about 11:40 p.m. when a 52-year-old woman driving south on Nuuanu Avenue with a 35-year-old male passenger struck a man crossing the road outside of a marked crosswalk, police said.

Emergency Medical Services treated and transported the pedestrian to a hospital in critical condition. Police did not list the victim’s age but EMS estimated that he was in his 40s.

The driver and passenger remained at the scene and were not injured. Police said speed, alcohol and drugs do not appear to be factors in the crash.