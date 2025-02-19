Column: Mahalo to isle water advocate Ernie Lau

It is with heartfelt gratitude that the Moanalua Valley Community Association honors and publicly thanks Ernest “Ernie” Lau, manager and chief engineer of the Honolulu Board of Water Supply, for his steadfast leadership despite significant opposition to protect our water for Hawaii’s people.

As residents of Moanalua Valley, we have been particularly aware and sensitive to the immediate and devastating impact the Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility spills and leaks could have on our community. Thanks to demands from our community, U.S. Department of Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin relented to permit the defueling of the millions of gallons of jet fuel below our homes.

Progress has been made to clean up the facility; however, there is much work to be done to completely defuel the tanks and remove 10 miles of piping. In addition, a strong remediation plan must be developed and implemented to clean up the surrounding environment.

Throughout the last 10 years, Ernie Lau has been the only government official who has consistently stood with our community and supported our efforts to shut down the Red Hill fuel tanks and have the facility cleaned up. His support has come in numerous forms, and his involvement and presence in the community have made an impact on the effort to protect our water.

Lau has supported and communicated with concerned community groups by attending meetings, appearing as a member of numerous panels and seminars concerning water issues and rights, testifying for hearings, and being an active member of the Fuel Tank Advisory Committee. His impact was sensed, and then Hawai‘i’s state and congressional political leaders came on board. He continues to ask difficult questions of the Navy and the Environmental Protection Agency that no other official has posed, and is our trusted water advocate.

The watchful eye of Lau and the Honolulu Board of Water Supply cannot be underestimated since “there is no substitute for pure water,” as the saying goes. The ongoing challenges of monitoring and addressing threats of water contamination to our aquifers must remain a top priority. For the last decade, Lau’s leadership and knowledge about the Red Hill fuel tanks have helped to keep the issue from falling by the wayside. We are grateful and supportive of such dedication to community service, and for keeping us informed every step along the way.

This public expression of our community’s profound gratitude is made without Mr. Lau’s prior knowledge or consent. We are conveying our sincere thanks to him, who is the epitome of civic responsibility, and we wish to rally our community to lend him a hand when there is another call to action.

Kathy Higa is president of the Moanalua Valley Community Association.