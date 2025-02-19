Letter: Columnist gives rotten critique of legacy media

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

Columnist Cal Thomas is adding more steps to his ladder as he goes about cherry picking jabs at the so-called legacy media (“Left-leaning traditional media in decline as new media rises,” Star-Advertiser, Commentary, Feb. 4). His fruit-lined basket derides the New York Times and Washington Post, proclaiming discourse in the Wall Street Journal and New York Post to be our chosen meal.

America’s farmers can recognize a bad crop when they see it. Would that our voting electorate had such skills.

Bill Lofquist

Makiki

EXPRESS YOURSELF

Don't miss out on what's happening! Stay in touch with breaking news, as it happens, conveniently in your email inbox. It's FREE! Email Sign Up By clicking to sign up, you agree to Star-Advertiser's and Google's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. This form is protected by reCAPTCHA.

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter