Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Wednesday, February 19, 2025 71° Today's Paper

EditorialLetters

Letter: Funnel funds to graffiti artists to end vandalism

Today

STAR-ADVERTISER / 2022 Graffiti covers boarded windows at the former Moose McGillycuddy’s Pub and Cafe on Lewers Street in Waikiki.

STAR-ADVERTISER / 2022

Graffiti covers boarded windows at the former Moose McGillycuddy’s Pub and Cafe on Lewers Street in Waikiki.