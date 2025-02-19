Letter: National debt must be lowered, but not like this

While I concur with Republicans’ efforts to rein in government spending and reduce the national debt by eradicating wasteful spending, I strongly disagree with the process they are using to achieve their goals, which include potentially slashing funds for Medicaid and food stamps. These programs are lifesavers for the poor, hard-working, low-income families. For them, they are a saving grace in that families no longer face the painful choice between food and health care for their children. Severing these lifelines is cruel and un-American.

If Republicans are really serious in retarding the growth of the national debt, they should tax the big corporations and rich people. In fact, the tax cut for the rich passed during Donald Trump’s first administration contributed to the debt.

Republicans have no problem dishing out corporate welfare, but have a callous indifference toward the poor and the hungry. It’s a crying shame.

Rod B. Catiggay

Mililani

Don't miss out on what's happening! Stay in touch with breaking news, as it happens, conveniently in your email inbox. It's FREE! Email Sign Up By clicking to sign up, you agree to Star-Advertiser's and Google's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. This form is protected by reCAPTCHA.

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter