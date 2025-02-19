Letter: Poor pensions hurt state workers, public services

Pension security is one of the reasons that public employees work year after year for lower pay than they could make in industry. Not having to worry about retirement allows them to concentrate on doing their jobs the very best they can. Unfortunately those pensions are not secure.

Our Employees Retirement System (ERS) has a funded ratio of only 62.2%, ranked 45th among states. And ERS assumes an average annual asset appreciation of 7%, which is wildly optimistic in view of looming wars, migration and climate change.

When state pension plans are underfunded, investors demand higher rates of interest on state bonds, and when public employees lose faith in their pensions, states must offer higher wages to fill positions. In other words, lower taxes today mean higher taxes tomorrow — or reductions in essential services when those services are most needed.

Neil Frazer

Kailua

