Letter: Small nuclear reactors a real possibility for isles

When considering alternatives to fossil-fueled energy, common preferences include solar, wind, biofuels and other less accessible sources. Many these alternatives ultimately derive their energy from the sun and can therefore be classified as forms of solar energy.

There has been renewed interest in nuclear energy as a potential source for Hawaii. However, some commentators have objected to its consideration, arguing that nuclear power plants are not portable enough to fit into a container and that such technology will never exist. This assertion has been proven incorrect. A visit to Pearl Harbor reveals multiple portable nuclear power plants contained in nuclear-powered submarines, which generate significant amounts of electrical energy. Could one of these power plants fit into a container? Certainly.

We should not close our minds to the potential of nuclear energy for Hawaii. As with any technology, risks exist, but we accept those that can be managed responsibly.

Edward Lui

Aiea

