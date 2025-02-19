Off the news: Great improvements at Great Aloha Run

What a difference a year makes. Landon Pretre finished second in the Great Aloha Run last year, and Monday he was the overall winner of the 41st annual edition of the race. Just in time: He’s off to college and won’t be at the GAR in 2026.

Also moving up this year: Grace Chow got third place a year ago — impressively, while she was eight months pregnant. Now she has won the women’s division. And in a bonus, her 11-month-old son was there to greet her at the finish line. Another improvement for 2025.