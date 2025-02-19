Authentic Mexican flavors

Born in Los Angeles, Benson Aricayos grew up in a predominantly Latino neighborhood in northeast L.A. However, he did have family in Waialua.

He eventually moved to Hawaii when his son got into Kamehameha Schools.

When he wasn’t able to find the Mexican food that he grew up eating, he decided to open The Taco Truck and offer it himself. He’s now been serving up Southern California Mexican street food as owner and operator of the truck for about 14 years.

“I was (the) first to bring proper street tacos, fish tacos, shrimp burritos, Cali burritos and Cali fries to the state,” Aricayos says. “I learned how to cook Mexican food from one of my best friend’s mother — I call her Mom — Magdalena Cervantes. She continues to inspire me and (to) always try new recipes.”

One of the biz’s bestselling items is its street tacos ($4 each), which features a 4-inch corn tortilla doubled up with a choice of meat, cilantro, onions and salsa. For seafood lovers, there is the fish taco ($9) featuring beer-battered and deep-fried fish on a 5-inch corn tortilla with shredded cabbage, cilantro, onions, pico, crema and salsa.

Try the Cali burrito ($15.50) which includes a choice of meat, french fries, cheese, cilantro, onions, pico de gallo, guacamole, crema (Mexican sour cream) and salsa.

There is also a shrimp burrito ($15) with beer-battered and deep-fried shrimp, Spanish rice, shredded cabbage, cilantro, onions, pico, crema and salsa.

Get a side of Cali fries ($14) which boasts a choice of meat, cheese, onions, cliantro, pico, guacomole, crema and salts on a bed of shoestring fries.

There are also $9 tostadas salad bowls, $6 sopes (thick fried corn tortilla with meat, beans, cheese and other fillings) and $10 flautas (8-inch fried tortilla rolls with meat, beans, cheese and other fillings).

Aricayos says there are some upcoming items that people can expect this year, such as guisado tacos (stew tacos), and al pastor and beef or chicken shawarma cooked on a traditional, vertical rotisserie.

Find the truck right off Kamehameha Highway at a gate next to the National Guard Armory in Mililani.