Life is short, eat the dessert

As a self-proclaimed dessert aficionado, I’d like to share a few of my favorite sweet treats!

Go for the dough

Don’t be scared! At Edible (1960 Kapiolani Blvd. Ste 115), it’s OK to eat the cookie dough from the bowl. Hawaii’s first edible cookie dough shop opened five years ago in McCully Shopping Center and continues to grow strong with flavors like chocolate chip ($12 a pint), ube haupia ($12.50 a pint) and banana Nutella ($12.50 a pint). The biz also bakes cookies (prices vary) fresh daily, with flavors like caramel sea salt Biscoff, peanut butter and strawberry jelly, and matcha Oreo.

Visit ediblehawaii.square.site or follow the biz on Instagram (@ediblehnl).

Childhood nostalgia

Let me put you on to something I’ve loved since third grade. Dave’s Ice Cream (multiple locations) has a pink cotton candy flavor that’s divine. Order an ICEE float ($5.19 small) with either cherry or Coke ICEE and substitute the typical vanilla scoop for the pink cotton candy. The small chocolate chips mixed into the colorful ice cream adds a nice subtle crunch to this delicious, after-school delight. Of course, Dave’s has many other flavors like green tea, Hawaiian mud pie and kulolo ($3.69 single scoop).

For more information, follow the biz on Instagram (@davesicecream).

Stay sweet, baby

Vein at Kakaako (685 Auahi St. Bldg. 2, Ste. 121) is known for its Asian-fusion concept. The biz has dishes like uni carbonara ($40), which you can order during their “pasta happy hour” from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. At the end of the evening, opt for Vein’s bread pudding ($13). Paired with ice cream, it offers a delectable contrast of warm and cold flavors.

To keep up-to-date, visit veinatkakaako.com or follow the biz on Instagram (@veinatkakaako).