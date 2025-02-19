‘Planted’ in comfort

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

What is it about comfort food? Whether it’s a hot bowl of saimin, a loco moco drenched in gravy or a fresh-baked sweetbread roll. Unlike stress cravings that scream for sugar, comfort food carries a deep sense of nostalgia, often tied to memories of childhood and ohana — and offers a delicious escape from the worries of the world.

Luckily for us, comfort food is evolving to be both indulgent and nourishing. Enter planted by La Tour Café in Ward Village. It redefines comfort food with dairy-free, egg-free and meatless takes on beloved dishes — from teri burgers ($12.50) to delicate, cloud-like macarons ($3.50). Staying true to its motto, “Rooted in Hawaii,” planted embraces fresh, local ingredients while proving that more diners are seeking healthier, sustainable options — and it’s time for more menus in Hawaii to reflect this shift.

“At our bakery, we take pride in using high-quality, unprocessed ingredients to craft delicious plant-based pastries and comfort foods,” says corporate executive chef Christopher Gee.

Organic cocoa butter replaces regular butter in the biz’s vegan croissants ($4.50); this requires precise proofing and temperature control.

“If the conditions are off, the cocoa butter won’t stay firm enough and can melt, affecting the final texture,” Gee explains.

To ensure perfection, La Tour’s bakery meticulously laminates the dough in-house, dedicating five to six hours to proofing and creating delicate layers before transporting it to planted, where it is baked fresh at the store. The result is a flaky, buttery delight that could convert even the most devoted traditional croissant connoisseur.

The biz also offers a rotating selection of limited-time flavors and seasonal menus, such as elegant French-inspired butter mochi canelés ($15, six pack), macarons in every color of the rainbow ($3.50 each), signature kouign-amann ($6.99 each) and classic cookies ($4.25 each) in flavors like chocolate chip and cranberry.

But planted isn’t just about pastries — it’s elevating vegan comfort food with dishes that are hearty, satisfying and nutritious.

“Our Aloha Tamago Tartine ($11.50) is an open-faced sandwich made with tofu, naturally colored with kabocha and turmeric — no artificial dyes, just wholesome ingredients,” Gee shares.

Another standout is the artichoke katsu sandwich ($13.50), featuring a deep-fried whole artichoke with a crispy, golden texture reminiscent of a classic chicken katsu.

“We serve it on a bun with fresh cabbage and our house-made katsu sauce,” he adds.

Even salads get an innovative, plant-forward twist. Gee’s take on a Chinese chicken salad ($14.99) swaps traditional meat for a vegan “chicken” made from pea, soy and potato protein, delivering a texture remarkably close to the real thing.

“It’s complemented by crispy fried lotus root, garlic, shallots and house-made pickled lychee, which we make from the leftover fruit used in our lychee lemonade — so nothing goes to waste,” says Gee.

The dish is tied together with a bright kizami ginger vinaigrette made with rice wine, raw sugar and olive oil.

With its commitment to quality ingredients, bold flavors and innovative techniques, planted is setting a new standard for plant-based comfort food in Hawaii — proving that great food starts with great ingredients, no compromise necessary.