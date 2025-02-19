Protein-packed pasta

From as low as $12.95 /mo.

Edamame noodles provide a welcome variation on the usual pesto pasta salad that uses wheat-based products. Their chewy texture and gluten-free nature are attractions in this dish.

Stock your pantry when you see these noodles at Costco.

A commercial pesto sauce makes this convenient. Take time to pat your blanched vegetables dry so the pesto will lightly coat them.

Edamame noodles

Ingredients:

• 1 pound asparagus, trimmed

• 1/4 pound snap peas, trimmed

• 6 tablespoons pesto, divided

• 12 ounces edamame noodles

• 1/2 cup finely grated Parmesan

• 1/2 cup marinated artichoke hearts,

roughly chopped

• Freshly grated black pepper, to taste

Directions:

Bring a pot of water to a boil, then blanch the asparagus 30 seconds and the snap peas 15 seconds. Remove both to an ice bath, then drain.

Use a clean kitchen towel and press the vegetables lightly to remove excess water. Cut into 1-inch pieces and place in a bowl. Add 1 tablespoon of pesto and mix.

Cook noodles in a pot of 4 quarts boiling water for 4-6 minutes. Drain well.

Add noodles to a separate bowl and mix in remaining pesto. Taste and add more pesto if needed.

Mix in grated cheese. Taste and add more if needed.

Mix in artichoke hearts. Top with black pepper and mix again.

Place dressed noodles in serving dish. Distribute mix of asparagus and snap peas over the top. Alternatively, you can layer noodles and vegetables for more even distribution.

Serves 6.