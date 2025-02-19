Reinventing flavor, innovative eats

Want a break from the typical plate lunch? Here are a few places with creative dishes:

Cafe maharani

With an extensive menu and warm, friendly service, Cafe Maharani is a popular spot enjoy Indian cuisine.

To cool down, try the mangonada lassi ($9.99), a yogurt-blended beverage with tangy tajin and chamoy. Other favorites include the butter chicken makhni ($22.99), fish masala curry ($24.99) and lamb roghan josh ($23.99) The naan selection is extensive, with flavors like spinach cheese ($16.99), chili cheese ($16.99) and cheese garlic ($16.99).

Cafe Maharani

2509 S. King St., Honolulu

808-951-7447

Cafemaharani.com

@cafemaharanihi

Dixie grill bbq & crab shack

Dixie Grill BBQ & Crab Shack in Aiea is one of the best places on Oahu to grab Southern food favorites. Located along a busy highway, this biz offers a fun and colorful atmosphere that complements its menu and décor.

When guests order the 32-ounce Screamin’ Mai Tai ($14), staff blow a whistle before bringing it to the table.

Start your meal with the fried okra ($10), a Southern classic served alongside a barbecue aioli. The meatloaf grilled cheese ($15), meanwhile, is the perfect marriage of home-cooked flavors and creativity. The buttermilk pie ($9) is a traditional Southern custard pie served with a dollop of whipped cream.

Dixie Grill BBQ & Crab Shack

99-016 Kamehameha Hwy., Aiea

808-485-2722

Dixiegrill.com

@dixiegrillhi

Threadfin bistro

Certain foods can be quite intimidating. Take for example, when liver is an option on the menu. However, at Threadfin Bistro, even the more adventurous dishes won’t disappoint. The jidori chicken liver pate ($16) is rich, tantalizing and pairs seamlessly with fig jam, house mustard and crostini. For a creamy, silky and velvety experience, the burrata ($19) is perfect to share with sourdough pieces, dried fruit, spiced honey and olives. To continue the creativity, the biz’s Thai curry crab pasta ($32) combines Thai and Italian cuisines into one fantastic dish. Sample as much as possible with the three course prix fixe menu ($68) with choices like smoked hamachi rillette, Hokkaido scallops and a chef’s choice of dessert.

Threadfin Bistro

1014 Kapahulu Ave., Honolulu

808-692-2562

Threadfinbistro.com

@threadfinbistro

Smith & kings

Smith & Kings’ website reads: “Raising the bar. For bars.” The biz does more than serve drinks; it also has great brunch, lunch, dinner and happy hour menus. Some comfort-food favorites include Fish N Grits ($25), which come with an herb-and-corn-meal-crusted fish, Cajun hollandaise, jalapeño cheddar house grits, cornbread and bacon jam. The happy hour, from 3 to 6 p.m., has a list of great cocktails and fun bites, like the poutine ($13), a Canadian staple of french fries, gravy and cheese curds.

Smith & Kings

69 N. King St., Honolulu

808-744-5772

Thesmithandkings.com

@smithandkings