Southern soul meets umami in this ramen

Potlikker, the broth left over after cooking a pot of greens, makes a flavorful base for ramen in this recipe from chef Rasheeda Purdie. Inspired by her grandmother’s collard greens, Purdie serves bowls of this ramen at her shop in Manhattan. It makes an especially filling and comforting meal when enjoyed alongside a cup of hot green tea or soba cha. This recipe will most likely yield extra potlikker, which can be served with cornbread or crusty white bread and a salad. Chile crisp, homemade or store bought, would also make a delightful addition to this ramen, adding both texture and heat.

Potlikker Ramen

Ingredients:

For the Potlikker:

• 1 bunch collard greens (about 1/2

pound), or 8 ounces bagged chopped

collards

• 1 tablespoon olive oil

• 1 yellow onion, thinly sliced

• 4 garlic cloves, minced

• 1/4 teaspoon crushed red pepper

• Kosher salt

• 4 cups chicken broth

• 1 smoked turkey wing (about 1/2

pound)

• 2 tablespoons butter

For the Ramen:

• 10 ounces fresh or frozen ramen

noodles

• 2 teaspoons shoyu or low-sodium

soy sauce, plus more for serving

• Chile oil, soft-boiled eggs, sliced

scallions or fried shallots (or a

combination), for serving

Directions:

Make the potlikker: Begin by separating the collard greens from the stems (if using prechopped collards, skip ahead to next step). Fold each leaf in half lengthwise and pull it away from the stem, discarding the stem. Roll the collard greens tightly into a cylindrical shape, then slice crosswise into thick strips. Finally, tear them into bite-size pieces. Rinse the collard greens in a colander under cold running water to remove any dirt, then drain and set aside.

In a large (8-quart) stockpot, heat olive oil over medium-low. Add onion, garlic and crushed red pepper, and season with 1/2 teaspoon salt. Cook the mixture, stirring frequently, until the onion becomes translucent, about 10 minutes.

Stir in chicken broth, smoked turkey wing and 4 cups water, and bring the mixture to a boil over high heat. Once boiling, add the collard greens and reduce to a simmer. Add the butter and cook, stirring occasionally, until the collards reach your desired tenderness, about 1 hour.

Make the ramen: When the potlikker is done cooking, bring a large pot of water to a boil for the noodles. Remove the smoked turkey meat from the potlikker pot and set aside to cool. Once the turkey has cooled, take the meat off the bones and pull into bite-size pieces to use as a ramen topping.

Add the noodles to the pot of boiling water and cook according to package directions; drain.

To serve, divide shoyu across ramen bowls (or other wide, deep soup bowls). Top with some potlikker broth (there will be some left over) and season if desired with more shoyu to taste. Add the ramen noodles, then top with some greens from the pot and the chopped smoked turkey in separate sections, along with any other toppings you like.

Total time: 2 hours, serves 2.

