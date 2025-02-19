Zesty arugula salad with a bite

This zesty arugula salad is a bold beginning to a meal. Use a sharp knife or mandoline to cut the watermelon radish and fennel bulb so they’re just shy of paper thin. When dressing the salad, try to bring some of those bright, colorful slices to the top for an especially attractive result.

Arugula Salad With Radish, Fennel and Mustard

Ingredients:

For the Dressing:

• 1 shallot, finely diced

• Salt and black pepper

• 2 tablespoons lemon juice

• 1/2 teaspoon lemon zest

• 1 teaspoon red wine vinegar

• 1 tablespoon whole-grain

mustard

• 2 teaspoons strong Dijon

mustard

• 3 1/2 tablespoons extra-virgin

olive oil

For the Salad:

• 1 small fennel bulb, trimmed

and very thinly sliced

• 1 small watermelon radish,

peeled, very thinly sliced

• 5 ounces sturdy or wild

arugula

• 3 large eggs, boiled 7 minutes,

chilled and shelled (optional)

• 6 small red radishes, trimmed

and very thinly sliced

• 1 (1-inch) chunk of peeled

horseradish, for grating

(optional)

Directions:

Make the dressing: Put the shallot in a small bowl or small jar with a lid, and season to taste with salt and pepper. Add lemon juice, zest and vinegar, and let sit for 5 minutes. Add mustards and stir to dissolve. Add olive oil, and whisk (or cover and shake if making in the small jar).

Prepare the salad: Put sliced fennel and watermelon radish in a salad bowl or on a large platter. Season with salt and pepper to taste, then dress lightly with 2 to 3 tablespoons of the dressing. Add arugula and toss well, keeping some of the slices on top. Add more dressing to taste, but don’t overdress. Add a pinch of salt and toss again.

If using the eggs, cut them in half, give them a speck of salt and arrange over the salad. Garnish with red radishes and grate a little horseradish over the salad, if desired.

Total time: 35 minutes, serves 4-6.

© 2025 The New York Times Company