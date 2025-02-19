Adaptive ocean sports program gets permit for Ala Wai storage

The state Board of Land and Natural Resources has approved a revocable permit that will allow the nonprofit AccesSurf to utilize 1,200 square feet of land at the Ala Wai Small Boat Harbor for parking and storage.

AccesSurf, known for its adaptive surfing, swimming and paddling programs, previously had to store equipment in Kapolei or in volunteers’ garages for its ocean sports program, which hosts 5,000 annual experiences that reach thousands of disabled people.

The large and expensive equipment and devices needed for AccesSurf’s adaptive programs had been spread across numerous locations, none of them close to Waikiki, where much of the training and experiences are conducted.

AccesSurf Executive Director Cara Short told the board that her organization had explored numerous storage places that could accommodate its large, heavy equipment, but the cost was prohibitive. Her nonprofit will pay DLNR $40 a month, and the area will have several shipping containers donated by Pasha Hawaii, along with room to park vehicles.

Ann Yoshida, a trainer and an innovation specialist for the organization, testified in favor of the permit, saying, “As a person in a wheelchair, understanding the challenges that we have in accessing natural environments, such as the ocean, gives people choices.”

Eric Walton, who has a prosthetic leg, testified that he had been with AccesSurf for 16 years, starting as a volunteer, then a participant, as a competitive adaptive athlete and as a board member.

“The impact that AccesSurf has had on my life has been monumental,” Walton said.

Board members asked whether AccesSurf is going to expand its programs beyond Oahu. Short said the nonprofit has just expanded to Maui, has had programs on Kauai and Hawaii island, and hopes to replicate its offerings statewide. All programs are free to participants, and dozens of volunteers donate their time and talents to the cause.