She is accused of embezzling from the nonprofit Conservation Council for Hawaii by issuing herself payroll payments totaling approximately $81,000

A 49-year-old former executive director of a nonprofit dedicated to protecting and preserving native Hawaiian plants, animals and ecosystems is facing felony theft charges after she allegedly stole more than $81,000 from the organization, according to state court records.

From Feb. 3, 2021, through Feb. 16, 2022, Moanaoio Bjur, a former member of the Hawaii Environmental Advisory Council, allegedly issued herself 24 payroll payments through QuickBooks and made three unauthorized withdrawals from a PayPal account totaling just north of $81,000.

On Friday 14, Bjur was indicted by an Oahu grand jury and charged with first- degree computer fraud, first-degree theft, second-­degree computer fraud and second-degree theft.

Bjur was arrested Saturday and released after posting $100,000 bail.

Bjur is a former executive director of the nonprofit Conservation Council for Hawaii. Founded in 1970, CCH is one of the 52 affiliates that make up the National Wildlife Federation.

In a Feb. 7, 2020, news release, the council lauded Bjur as a “Native Hawaiian descendant of Kawaihapai on the North Shore of Oahu” who had over 20 years of experience.

Bjur also worked as assistant executive director at Waimea Valley, an educational nonprofit, before joining the council.

“Nonprofit organizations serve important charitable roles within Hawaii, and in exchange, they receive special tax exemptions,” said state Attorney General Anne E. Lopez in a statement. “My department is dedicated to investigating and prosecuting those who exploit their positions within nonprofit organizations to steal funds intended for the public good within our communities.”

First-degree computer fraud is a Class A felony offense punishable by up to 20 years in prison and a $50,000 fine. First-degree theft and second-degree computer fraud are Class B felony offenses punishable by up to 10 years in prison and a $20,000 fine.

Second-degree theft is a Class C felony offense punishable by up to five years in prison and a $10,000 fine.

The investigation was conducted by the Department of the Attorney General’s Special Investigation and Prosecution Division. SIPD Deputy Attorney General Thomas Michener is prosecuting the case.

Bjur is barred from contacting three executives with the nonprofit. She is scheduled to be arraigned and enter a plea Thursday.

Bjur holds a degree in psychology and had “extensive professional experience with various organizations in Hawaii” and more than a decade spent in cultural preservation, program management, fundraising, community involvement and staff development, according to April 8, 2022, testimony from officials with the state Office of Planning and Sustainable Development supporting Bjur’s appointment to the Environmental Advisory Council.

Bjur is also the listed business agent of Waialua-­based Aina Lokahi LLC, a domestic limited liability company that is not in good standing, according to the Business Registration Division of the state Department of Commerce and Consumer Affairs.

Bjur is also the listed agent for Mauka to Makai Developments LLC, a company that filed its articles of incorporation with the state on April 12.

She is principal of the Ohana Program Foundation, a domestic nonprofit not in good standing with the state that was incorporated Jan. 12, 2022, for the purpose of facilitating “home ownership opportunities for the residents of Hawaii.”