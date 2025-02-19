On the Move: April Surprenant and Melissa May

Wednesday, February 19, 2025
April Surprenant
Melissa May
SSFM International has named April Surprenant as manager of its strategic services group, succeeding Melissa May, who has been recently named principal and resilience lead at
Haley &Aldrich, after serving at the firm for nearly 12 years.
Surprenant joins the firm with more than 30 years’ experience in planning, architecture and real estate, including as manager of the
Hawaii County Planning Department’s Long-Range Planning Division and Board of Appeals, as well as 14 years as a lecturer at the University of Hawaii at Hilo.
