On the Move: April Surprenant and Melissa May

SSFM International has named April Surprenant as manager of its strategic serv­ices group, succeeding Melissa May, who has been recently named principal and resilience lead at Haley &Aldrich, after serving at the firm for nearly 12 years.

Surprenant joins the firm with more than 30 years’ experience in planning, architecture and real estate, including as manager of the Hawaii County Planning Department’s Long-Range Planning Division and Board of Appeals, as well as 14 years as a lecturer at the University of Hawaii at Hilo.

