Tech View: New year, new phone: A review of Pixel 9 Pro

These days, owning a decent cellphone is not only handy, it’s essential. As Washington Post columnist Marc Fisher said, “It hurts to be in the technological slow lane.” Whether it’s discounts at Whole Foods Market (distributed via text or email) or using your phone’s QR & Barcode Reader to track a delivery or even board a plane, you need to be in the loop.

Don Mangiarelli, founder of Enterprise Technology Solutions, a Honolulu-based cybersecurity and information technology firm, suggests updating your phone every two to three years. “Phones get more sluggish because there’s a mismatch with the old hardware and the new software,” he told me. “The phone slows down because it gets overloaded to the point where it’s a pain to use.”

I found this happening with my old Pixel 6, which is about 3 years old. I began testing a new Pixel 9 Pro (on T-Mobile’s network) about three months ago, and what a difference three years make.

Aesthetically and ergonomically, the new Pixel is a very different animal.

The Pixel 9 Pro is sleek, with flat sides and rounded edges. It’s smaller than the old model, which makes it much easier to place in my pocket. (No coincidence, it strongly resembles an iPhone.) It feels great in the hands, and I find myself reaching for it more often than I should. (Yeah, full disclosure, I’m as guilty as anyone of gobbling more time on movie clips and social media fairy dust than advisable.)

What else did I like?

Don't miss out on what's happening! Stay in touch with breaking news, as it happens, conveniently in your email inbox. It's FREE! Email Sign Up By clicking to sign up, you agree to Star-Advertiser's and Google's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. This form is protected by reCAPTCHA.

First off, moving data from the old to the new Pixel was a breeze. In the past I’d take it to the T-Mobile shop at Kahala Mall and have a technician do it, but this time, no help needed. I transferred the data at my kitchen table with just a few clicks.

Like everything else nowadays, the Pixel 9 Pro is fully integrated with artificial intelligence. But how might that benefit a small business in Kaimuki or Kaunakakai?

Let’s start with a tool called Call Notes: During a call you can activate it to record the discussion. (An AI-generated voice will inform both parties that the call is being recorded.) After the call the app provides a transcript so you can review the dialogue. Beyond transcription, Call Notes offers a summary of the points discussed.

Another major reason I dig this phone: The camera is exceptional. This is important to me. I need “art” to author travel books and newspaper columns. The phone has both a telephoto lens with 5x optical zoom and a macro feature to take high-quality close-ups. (This is a vast improvement over my old Pixel phone camera, which could not take close-ups.) The “Night Sight” mode captures vibrant photos even in dim settings. Once you’ve taken the photo, the phone’s Magic Editor tool will remove unwanted objects, adjust lighting and reshape backgrounds. (Yep, more AI “magic.”)

Then there’s the Video Boost feature to leverage the amazing camera. This is important because so many entrepreneurs make videos. Video Boost improves video quality by processing recordings to improve clarity, color accuracy and visual appeal.

Other stuff I like: Audio quality for this tiny phone is crisp and powerful. Not just podcasts (which I listen to daily), but yes, even playing music. (It will even do justice to Louis Armstrong hitting a high C.)

I use it regularly for dictation on messaging (now referred to as AI Voice Typing). It is noticeably better at interpreting my verbiage than my old Pixel 6.

The Pixel 9 Pro also offers real-time translation in chats and calls. It also offers real-time captions for audio content, including videos, podcasts and calls.

Regarding security, it will block spam calls and texts using machine learning. It incorporates biometric security using AI-based facial recognition and, of course, my fingerprint.

Perhaps the most intriguing feature is Satellite eSOS, an emergency messaging feature that enables users to contact emergency services via satellite in lieu of cellular or Wi-Fi connections. It will work on the mainland but not in Hawaii. (Hopefully, you know your way around Oahu.)

I unabashedly like this phone.

Of course, there’s no free or, in this case, inexpensive lunch. The price on the Pixel 9 Pro is $1,099.99 with 256GB storage, which is (more or less) equivalent to its look-alike cousin, the iPhone.

Rob Kay, a Honolulu-based writer, covers technology, health and sustainability. He is the creator of fijiguide.com and can be reached at Robertfredkay@gmail.com.