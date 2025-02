UH’s Peter Manuma held up the football after believing he recovered a fumble against UNLV on Sept. 30, 2023, in Las Vegas.

In college football’s version of the “Mystery Box” game, Hawaii safety Peter Manuma chose to keep what he had in hand.

As one of the Rainbow Warriors’ defensive leaders, there was a growing interest for Manuma to enter the transfer portal at the end of the 2024 season.

“There’s a lot of talk outside in the offseason,” Manuma said. “There are people trying to hit you up and whatnot. You have agents in your ear telling you this and that.”

But Manuma remained true to what he felt as a Campbell High sophomore and then through three UH coaching changes. He did not want to play for anyone but the Warriors.

“I talked to Coach Timmy (Chang), and I told him this is the place I wanted to play,” Manuma said. “I fully believe this is where I belong and this is where I should finish off my career.”

Last Dec. 14, Manuma made it Instagram official: He announced his intent to play his senior season with the Warriors.

While wanting to share his view publicly, Manuma also understood teammates wanting to test the open market.

“You can only tell someone so much,” Manuma said. “At the end of the day, it’s what they feel, and what they think is best for them and their families. There’s nothing I could say to them. I wished them nothing but the best. Whoever decided to stay here and stay loyal to this team, they know we’re here to work and win the Mountain West championship.”

Manuma was a multi-position sophomore at Campbell in 2018 when he caught the attention of then-UH head coach Nick Rolovich.

“Shout out to coach DJ from Campbell,” Manuma said of Darren “DJ” Johnson. “He had me at quarterback, running back, slot, linebacker, safety, whatever. You name it, I played it.”

Rolovich made a scholarship offer, but accepted the coaching job at Washington State after the 2019 season, Manuma’s junior year.

Todd Graham, Rolovich’s successor, honored the scholarship offer with the intent Manuma would grayshirt as a UH freshman in 2021 and join the Warriors in January 2022. Graham departed the Warriors that month, and Chang honored Manuma’s scholarship.

Manuma requested playing safety.

“I just knew I wanted to play defense,” Manuma said. “I just didn’t want to be on the other end of somebody hitting me. I wanted to be the one giving the hits.”

Chang praised Manuma’s defensive skills, football IQ, leadership and mix of intensity and fun-loving nature.

“Peter’s Peter,” Chang said. “He’s been solid for three years now. I’m excited about Peter. He’s been one of our playmakers on defense. It’s good having him back.”

It’s been a hectic offseason for Manuma. In December, he got married. He and wife Relina recently adopted Po-Chico, a pocket bully. He said the “name doesn’t mean anything. My wife wanted to name him Po, I wanted to name him Chico. We put it together.”

Three-month-old Po-Chico now is potty trained. “My wife probably did it,” Manuma said. “I just give him treats.”