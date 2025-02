BASEBALL

>> Aiva Arquette (Saint Louis), Oregon State: Had seven hits in four games in his debut for the Beavers after transferring from Washington, parking his first home run in the seventh inning of an 8-3 win over Xavier in the season opener. Arquette has been named to the Golden Spikes Award watch list in addition to being a preseason All-American by Perfect Game, the National College Baseball Writers Association and Baseball America.

>> Kuhio Aloy (Baldwin), Arkansas: Was an immediate hit after transferring from BYU, hitting home runs in his first two games for the Razorbacks, victories by scores of 14-2 and 12-2. Wehiwa Aloy (Baldwin) collected four hits in the series and also hit a home run.

>> Cody Kashimoto (Punahou), St. Mary’s: Started his season with seven hits in four games, scoring eight runs and stealing three bases. He had 10 hits in two years before this season, he has hit in six straight games dating back to last season.

>> Brock Perreira (Kaiser), Cal State Bakersfield: Had four hits and two walks in the first series of the season, a win and two losses against Lamar. He drove in runs in the first two games after having eight RBIs all of last year.

>> Tyler Quinn (Maryknoll), Utah: Hit safely in all four games of a sweep of Pepperdine, including a tying home run in the opener before beating out an infield single with two outs in the 10th inning to drive in the go-ahead run. He also turned a key 1-5-3 double play in the ninth inning.

>> Sean Yamaguchi (Saint Louis), Nevada: Enjoyed a three-hit game in his first NCAA series, hitting a three-run home run in a 10-1 win over California. He collected his first hit the day before after going 0-for-4 with an error in his debut.

MEN’S BASKETBALL

>> Cody Aquino (Moanalua), La Verne: Scored 13 points and pulled down seven rebounds in a 65-48 win over CalTech, bouncing back from just three points on 10 shots in an 86-78 loss to Redlands that snapped his streak of scoring in double figures at four and his first time not in double figures since he joined the starting lineup.

>> Kahiau Bruhn (Kamehameha), Willamette: Scored 10 points in just 12 minutes of a 94-83 win over George Fox and then put up 11 in 16 minutes of a 78-76 win over Lewis & Clark. Ryder Hsiung (Punahou) scored 10 against George Fox and 13 against Lewis & Clark and sealed that game with a steal at the buzzer.

>> Brandon Chung (Hawaii School for the deaf and the Blind), Scored 16 points and pulled down 12 rebounds in a 77-65 win over Penn State Abington, while Malosi Viena (Pearl City) added 18 points. They finished their careers two nights later, but combined for four points in an 83-72 loss to Bryn Athyn.

>> Jake Holtz (Damien), Whitworth: Found his stroke, going 8-for-11 for 23 points with seven rebounds in an 84-65 win over Pacific, then scored 22 in a 92-87 win over George Fox, helping the Pirates clinch the Northwest Conference championship. He is one point away from 1,500 in his career and two steals away from 100.

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

>> Jo Huntimer (‘Iolani), Air Force: Pulled down 10 rebounds and scored eight points in a 65-58 loss to Colorado State, her second time this month in double figures in rebounds after never reaching the mark in her first 93 career games.

>> Ledjan Pahukoa (Lahainaluna), Cal State Monterrey Bay: Exploded for a career-high 21 points with six 3-pointers — all of them in the third quarter — in an 86-62 loss to Cal State Dominguez Hills. It was her first time with more than 13 points in her career and first time in double figures since Dec. 14.

>> Brooke Samura (Hawaii Prep), Pacific Lutheran: Scored 13 points despite missing all seven of her 3-point attempts and grabbed nine rebounds in a 60-51 loss to Puget Sound. She was taken out of the lineup for the next game and hit three of her four shots and had eight rebounds in an 83-55 win over Willamette. Ashley Akamine (Lahainaluna) took Samura’s spot in the starting five but missed four of her five shots.

SOFTBALL

>> Ailana Agbayani (‘Iolani), Oklahoma: Hit her first home run as a Sooner after transferring from Brigham Young, giving her an RBI in four straight games. Unbeaten Oklahoma has two Hawaii players in its starting infield, with Agbayani playing second and Nelly McEnroe-Marinas (Maryknoll), who is hitting .323, starting at third.

>> Lauren Almeida (Kamehameha-Maui), Fresno State: Has driven in runs in her past five games, plating 10 on five hits with two of them home runs. Her previous high RBI streak was four last year.

>> Cairah Curran (Campbell), Santa Clara: Has a hit in all 10 games to begin the season, including a 5-for-5 day in a 9-0 win over Southern Indiana at the Paradise Classic in Hawaii, where she was named the most valuable player of the tournament. She is hitting .571 with an on-base percentage of .625.

>> Atinaeleila Fonoti (Mililani), Illinois-Chicago: Had the first three-hit game of her career in a 12-10 loss to Santa Clara, hitting two doubles in her second day in the starting lineup. She had one hit all of last year as a defensive specialist.

>> LB Kahahawai-Kekona (Baldwin), Utah Tech: Is hitting .528 with 12 RBIs through 10 games this season, coming up with three hits in three games and pairing hits in four others. Hawaii seems to have her number, though, as she is 1-for-7 in two games against the Rainbow Wahine — and 2-for-12 in her career — with the lone hit this season a harmless single.

>> Keila Kamoku (Kamehameha), Brigham Young: Had a two-homer game in a 14-3 win over Winthrop, driving in six runs thanks to a grand slam. She has five hits in seven games to start the season, as does Aleia Agbayani (‘Iolani).

>> Lovey Kepa’a (Leilehua), Grand Canyon: Hit home runs in her first two games of the season, with three hits in nine games. It was the third time in her career she has gone deep in back-to-back games.

>> Colby McClinton (Kamehameha), Cal State Fullerton: Started her season with an eight-game hitting streak, but had it end when she was taken out of the game in the second inning of a blowout of Ohio. She is hitting .458 through 10 games.

>> Savannah Simons (Kapaa), Monmouth: Enjoyed a three-hit game in a 5-4 loss to Bowling Green, driving in two runs and stealing a base.

MEN’S SWIMMING AND DIVING

>> Legend Storer (Maui Prep), Concordia Irvine: Led off the 200 free relay at the Pacific Collegiate Swim and Dive championships with a clocking of 21.46 seconds to lead his team to third place and the seventh-fastest time in school history at 1:23.23.

WOMEN’S SWIMMING AND DIVING

>> Naomi Nakaya (University), Concordia Irvine: Earned her school’s third-fastest time of 2 minutes, 6.01 seconds in the 200 butterfly at the Pacific Collegiate Swim and Dive championships, reaching the podium with a fifth-place finish after taking fourth in the preliminary heat. She also earned personal bests in the 50 and 100 freestyle.

WOMEN’S TRACK AND FIELD

>> Tatum Moku (Kamehameha), Washington State: Celebrated being named the Mountain Pacific Sports Federation’s athlete of the week by finishing sixth at the Don Kirby Elite Invitational by clearing 14 feet, 3 1/2 inches in the pole vault, taking three shots at breaking her school record but missing all three.

>> Elle Rimando (Mililani), Mount Holyoke: Scored points for her team with an eighth-place finish in the 200 meters with a time of 27.03 seconds, a personal best and eighth fastest in school history.

MEN’S VOLLEYBALL

>> Tyrell Bucasas (Damien), Regis: Handed out 37 assists and came up with 13 digs in a 3-1 win over Manhattanville, his fifth time this season with more than 30.

>> Jack Deuchar (Punahou), Southern California: Saw the floor for just the second time this season and didn’t waste the opportunity, blasting 16 kills in a 3-2 loss to UC Irvine and then putting down 18 — eight of them in the first set — two nights later in a 3-0 loss to the Anteaters.

>> Trent Goo Sun (University), Marian: Dished out 18 assists in a 3-1 loss to Augustana and then added 31 in a sweep of Mount St. Joseph, his second time this season with more than 30 helpers.

>> Sam Landers (Hawaii Prep), Adrian: Dug up 13 shots and added nine kills in a 3-2 win over Rockford, his second straight match in double figures in digs after being over the mark only once in his career. He had nine combined digs in his next two matches, a 3-0 loss to North Park and 3-2 loss to St. Norbert.

>> Makua Marumoto (Saint Francis), Concordia Irvine: Put down a season-high 14 kills in a 3-2 loss to Brigham Young, making only three errors and adding four blocks. He played only two sets and had three kills the previous day against the Cougars.

>> Micah Nakasato (University), Simpson: Filled the stat sheet with 25 assists, 12 kills and seven digs in a 3-1 win over Pacific Union, just hours after setting a season high with seven kills in a 3-1 loss to UC Santa Cruz. Akira Davies (Kaiser) had 11 kills in the loss.

>> Keoni Thiim (Kalani), Brigham Young: Put down 17 kills in a 3-2 win over Concordia Irvine, tying his season high with five aces one day after being limited to four kills on 14 swings in a 3-1 win over the Golden Eagles.

MEN’S WRESTLING

>> Brady Hoshino (‘Iolani), Cal Baptist: Earned some valuable points on senior night in a 24-13 dual loss to North Dakota State with a 14-3 major decision over Gideon Abel-Cole. He was the only senior to earn a victory in the final dual meet of the season.

>> Blaze Sumiye (Moanalua), Providence: Earned an important ranked victory with a 7-5 win in two overtimes over No. 13 Travis Waldner at 165 pounds as the Argos beat Montana State-Northern 23-18. He had lost two straight matches before pulling off the upset.

WOMEN’S WRESTLING

>> Prestejah Yockeman (Waianae), Schriener: Took first place at 110 pounds in the St. Louis Intercollegiate Athletic Conference, helping the Mountaineers defend their team title, beating top seed Kyley Bair of Eureka 5-1 and pinning Rubi Gonzalez of Lyon in the second period.