Rainbows renew old rivalry vs. Wichita State

An old baseball rivalry is being renewed thanks to a long-time friendship.

After playing 47 times through 2013 — and then not at all for 11 seasons — Wichita State and Hawaii will meet in a four-game series beginning Thursday night at Les Murakami Stadium.

“I can’t wait,” said WSU coach Brian Green, whose Shockers arrive in Honolulu today. “It’s such a special place. A lot of great memories.”

For more than two decades, the Shockers were one of college baseball’s most successful teams under Gene Stephenson. The Shockers also were frequent visitors to Hawaii, with a standing invitation from then-UH coach Les Murakami to participate in the Rainbow Easter Tournament.

The teams last played in March 2013. At the end of that season, Stephenson and WSU parted ways. Under Stephenson, the Shockers made seven College World Series, winning the national title in 1989, and 26 NCAA Tournament appearances. He never had a losing season in 36 years as WSU’s coach.

Soon after being hired as WSU coach in June 2023, Green received a call from UH head coach Rich Hill, who asked about reviving the series.

“Let’s do it,” Green answered. “I think we see our programs very similarly, that is, put a tribute back to the past and recognize the great histories of both our programs.”

In 2002, Green was hired as an assistant coach at the University of San Diego, where Hill was the head coach at the time.

“Coach Hill was one of my main mentors in my coaching career, coaching with him at USD in ’02 when we won the league together,” Green said. “Now with Coach Hill being (UH’s) head coach, it’s going to be a very special trip.”

In 2003, then-UH head coach Mike Trapasso hired Green as the assistant coach in charge of hitting. Green said he enjoyed his two seasons with the ’Bows.

“It’s such a special place for me,” Green said. “My daughter was born at Kapiolani. We lived right across the street from the Liliha Bakery. We’d go over and get the Coco Puffs. … I love Hawaii. I loved working there. It was such a fun time. The people were so great to my family. Coming back for Coach Hill, to do this as Wichita State’s coach, and renewing that history of what that was with Coach Les and Coach Gene, is pretty special.”

After his stint at UH, Green went on to work at UCLA and Kentucky, then was head coach at New Mexico State and Washington State. Wichita State hired Green to boost a program that has not qualified for the NCAA Tournament since Stephenson’s final season in 2013.

The Shockers had a setback in last week’s first series of Green’s second season with WSU. They lost three starting field players to injuries and dropped two of three against McNeese State.

“It was good for our guys in terms of, ‘Hey, welcome to life, nobody cares, and compete and get after it,’” Green said.

But Green said reserves have stepped up, the pitching staff has depth and talent, and the Shockers are warmly supported by fans and alumni. Former major leaguers Joe Carter, Darren Dreifort and Mike Pelfrey have helped their alma mater.

“There’s a thing here that Wichita State baseball is a really big deal,” Green said. “The community thinks it is. We put 24 new loge boxes down the first-base line this year, and they sold out in three weeks. People care about baseball. I’ve got to make sure I’m on point and doing my job and getting this thing back.”

Because the Shockers will be playing five games in five days in Honolulu — there is a single game against Chaminade on Monday — Green decided to arrive today instead of earlier in the week.

“I’ve done the trip a few times,” Green said. “It’s probably good to come in two days prior and get over the jet lag. I also noticed when you do that, you’re in a really good position the first couple games but the last couple games you run out of gas because your kids have been on the road for a week.”

The travel party will be on two nonstop flights from Dallas to Honolulu.

“The first plane is all the supporters and boosters,” Green said. “It’s a different vibe. It’s got an SEC, major-conference feel about it. There is so much tradition and history in this program, and people love baseball in Wichita.”

Rainbow Warriors Baseball

At Les Murakami Stadium

HAWAII (4-0) vs. WICHITA STATE (1-2)

>> Schedule: 6:35 p.m Thursday, Friday, Saturday; 1:05 p.m Sumday

>> TV: Spectrum Sports on Thursday, Friday

>> Radio: 1420-AM / 92.7-FM Thursday, Friday, Sunday. 1500-AM Sunday.