Kilauea’s eruption resumes with 400-foot lava fountains

The latest episode of Kilauea’s ongoing eruption began at 8:22 p.m. Wednesday in Halemaumau crater within Hawaii Volcanoes National Park, according to the U.S. Geological Survey’s Hawaiian Volcano Observatory.

Lava fountains from the north vent have reached 300 to 400 feet, feeding multiple lava streams onto the crater floor between 8:22 and 9:05 p.m. Scientists reported that as of 8:45 p.m., less than 10% of the crater was covered with new lava flows.

The eruption is the 10th episode of lava fountaining at the summit caldera since Dec. 23. Each episode has lasted from 13 hours to eight days, with pauses between them ranging from less than 24 hours to 12 days.

No significant changes have been detected along Kilauea’s East Rift Zone or Southwest Rift Zone. Seismic activity remains low, and tilt measurements indicate the transition from inflation to deflation began at the onset of the eruption.

Hazards from the eruption include high levels of volcanic gas, which can produce vog (volcanic smog) that affects air quality downwind. Pele’s hair — fine strands of volcanic glass produced by lava fountaining — may also be carried by the wind and pose a risk of skin and eye irritation to residents and visitors.

The eruption remains confined within Hawaii Volcanoes National Park, and Kilauea’s Volcano Alert Level remains at WATCH with an ORANGE aviation color code. HVO scientists continue to monitor activity and will provide updates as conditions change.