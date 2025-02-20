Man, 22, critically injured following rollover on H-1

A 22-year-old man was critically injured and another man, 66, was in stable condition following a two-car collision that resulted in the younger man’s vehicle rolling over several times about 6 tonight on the H-1 freeway westbound near the Punchbowl exit.

Paramedics administered advanced life support to the 22-year-old, and also treated and transported the older man, according to Emergency Medical Services.

EMS evaluated three other patients on the scene who declined to be transported to an emergency room.