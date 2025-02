A 76-year-old man suffered serious injuries after an apparent assault this morning at Manoa Marketplace, according to Honolulu Emergency Medical Services.

EMS responded to the scene at 2752 Woodlawn Drive — the address for Manoa Marketplace — and treated a man for multiple injuries after he was “apparently assaulted with a sharp instrument.”

Paramedics administered advanced life support and took the man to the hospital in serious condition.