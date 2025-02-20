Maui first responders on scene of Kaanapali explosion

From as low as $12.95 /mo.

Maui police, fire fighters and emergency medical services personnel are investigating an explosion and treating casualties at The Whaler condominium complex in Kaanapali.

Soundless footage of the blast posted to the Maui 24/7 Facebook page shows a large plume of smoke at least three stories tall and debris shooting out from left corner of the condominium.

Beach goers are seen rushing toward the site of the blast.

“Maui Police Department is currently investigating a miscellaneous accident that occurred at approximately 6:15 p.m. at 2481 Kaanapali Parkway,” read a statement from MPD. “At this time, no evacuations are being conducted. We ask the public to avoid the area while first responders work the investigation.”

Nick Jackalone posted on the Maui 24/7 Facebook page that he “heard the boom from the hillside.”

“It was loud and shook our condo,” wrote Jackalone.

Danii Gurley posted that she was “watching the ems and cops flooding in…”

“I pray that everyone survives,” Gurley wrote.