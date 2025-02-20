Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Two stranded hikers airlifted from above Nuuanu Reservoir

By Star-Advertiser staff

Honolulu firefighters on Wednesday airlifted two stranded hikers from the Koolaus above Nuuanu Reservoir.

The Honolulu Fire Department received a 911 call just before 5 p.m. for two lost hikers near the Lanihuli Saddle above Nuuanu Reservoir. Five units with 13 personnel responded.

HFD said the hikers reported they were making their way down the trail when it became too steep to continue. HFD rescue personnel were inserted near the hikers’ location at 5:30 p.m.

Lanihuli is described by blogs as a “narrow, undulating ridgeline” involving very difficult climbs.

Following a medical assessment, the hikers were transported one at a time to the nearby landing zone. The hikers suffered minor injuries from sliding down rocky terrain.

No other injuries were reported.

