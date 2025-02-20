Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Thursday, February 20, 2025 77° Today's Paper

Breaking News

UH football announces farewell-laden 12-game slate

By Stephen Tsai

Today Last updated 10:56 a.m.

UH football

GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM Hawaii Rainbow Warrior spring football practice began at the T.C. Ching Athletic Complex on Feb. 3. Quarterbacks, Luke Weaver, left, Micah Alejado and Jarret Nielsen participate in passing drills.

GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM

Hawaii Rainbow Warrior spring football practice began at the T.C. Ching Athletic Complex on Feb. 3. Quarterbacks, Luke Weaver, left, Micah Alejado and Jarret Nielsen participate in passing drills.

The Hawaii football team today announced a complete 2025 schedule that features farewell games for long-time rivalries, strategic byes, and what the Rainbow Warriors hope will be an impactful stretch run.

The Warriors’ 12-game schedule, which features three byes, was completed with the Mountain West’s announcement of the dates of league games. The Warriors play road games against cold-weather opponents Air Force and Colorado State in September and October. There are bye weeks following those games.

“It’s a competitive Mountain West schedule with great home games and great opportunities on the road to win games,” UH coach Timmy Chang said. “… And we love our home games and having our fans be a part of them. We’re really excited to compete and perform.”

This also is the last season for four rivalry games. Fresno State, San Diego State, Colorado State and Utah State are moving from the Mountain West to the Pac-12 on July 1, 2026. Boise State, which also is changing conferences, was initially on UH’s schedule this season. Air Force replaced Boise State.

“We look at where we’re at,” said Chang, whose Warriors are completing their third of five weeks of spring training on Friday, “and where we want to get to. We want to be really good in October and November in conference.”

Aug. 23 — Stanford

Aug. 30 — at Arizona

Sept. 6 — Sam Houston

Sept. 13 — Portland State

Sept. 20 — *Fresno State

Sept. 27 — *at Air Force

Oct. 4 — Bye

Oct. 11 — *Utah State

Oct. 18 — *at Colorado State

Oct. 25 — Bye

Nov. 1 — *at San Jose State

Nov. 8 — *San Diego State

Nov. 15 — Bye

Nov. 22 — *at UNLV

Nov. 29 — Wyoming

*-Denotes Mountain West game

--
More UH football coverage

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines. Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Subscriber Favorites

Flip through MidWeek online

Looking Back


Honolulu Local Business Guide