UH football announces farewell-laden 12-game slate

The Hawaii football team today announced a complete 2025 schedule that features farewell games for long-time rivalries, strategic byes, and what the Rainbow Warriors hope will be an impactful stretch run.

The Warriors’ 12-game schedule, which features three byes, was completed with the Mountain West’s announcement of the dates of league games. The Warriors play road games against cold-weather opponents Air Force and Colorado State in September and October. There are bye weeks following those games.

“It’s a competitive Mountain West schedule with great home games and great opportunities on the road to win games,” UH coach Timmy Chang said. “… And we love our home games and having our fans be a part of them. We’re really excited to compete and perform.”

This also is the last season for four rivalry games. Fresno State, San Diego State, Colorado State and Utah State are moving from the Mountain West to the Pac-12 on July 1, 2026. Boise State, which also is changing conferences, was initially on UH’s schedule this season. Air Force replaced Boise State.

“We look at where we’re at,” said Chang, whose Warriors are completing their third of five weeks of spring training on Friday, “and where we want to get to. We want to be really good in October and November in conference.”

Aug. 23 — Stanford

Don't miss out on what's happening! Stay in touch with breaking news, as it happens, conveniently in your email inbox. It's FREE! Email Sign Up By clicking to sign up, you agree to Star-Advertiser's and Google's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. This form is protected by reCAPTCHA.

Aug. 30 — at Arizona

Sept. 6 — Sam Houston

Sept. 13 — Portland State

Sept. 20 — *Fresno State

Sept. 27 — *at Air Force

Oct. 4 — Bye

Oct. 11 — *Utah State

Oct. 18 — *at Colorado State

Oct. 25 — Bye

Nov. 1 — *at San Jose State

Nov. 8 — *San Diego State

Nov. 15 — Bye

Nov. 22 — *at UNLV

Nov. 29 — Wyoming

*-Denotes Mountain West game

--

More UH football coverage