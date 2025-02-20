Woman, 35, critically injured on roadway by Kapiolani Park

Honolulu police say a 35-year-old woman is in critical condition after being struck by a car on Paki Avenue by Kapiolani Park this morning.

Police said at about 10 a.m., a 28-year-old male driver traveling westbound on Paki Avenue struck the woman when she ran into the roadway. She was not in a marked crosswalk at the time.

The driver was not injured and remained at the scene.

Honolulu Emergency Medical Services responded and treated the woman for multiple injuries, including head injuries.

The woman was given advanced life support, and rushed to an emergency room in critical condition.

Police said speed and alcohol do not appear to be contributing factors in the collision at this time. Police said drugs, however, may have been a factor.

The investigation in ongoing.

No further details were available.