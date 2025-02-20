Letter: Federal job cuts exact toll on wildlife refuge

Last Friday, Hakalau Forest National Wildlife Refuge was informed that all probationary employees were to be fired. Three highly-valued staff were terminated. Hakalau Forest, on the upper slopes of Mauna Kea, provides habitat for endangered species including birds, insects and plants found nowhere else in the world.

We are in a race against time to stabilize the populations of our forest birds so they can withstand the threat of avian malaria. This mosquito-borne disease gets closer to the refuge as global temperatures rise.

The substantial cut in staff at the refuge will have an immediate impact. The seedlings in the greenhouse will not be replaced. Reforestation of pasturelands will cease. Pigs will run rampant. Gorse will invade.

Those staff members were important in maintaining Hakalau Forest as the last safe place on earth for Hawaii’s manu. Please help us by donating so we can help the refuge!

Debbie Anderson

President, Friends of Hakalau Forest National Wildlife Refuge

