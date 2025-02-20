Letter: Keep calm, take stock and give Trump a chance

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

It was difficult not to notice the front-page story in the Star-Advertiser on Feb. 18 (“Protesters rally against Trump and Musk on Presidents Day”). Complete with three pictures, the article stated “hundreds of demonstrators” in D.C. protested, “hundreds” more did so in Honolulu, and “thousands” took to the streets across the country. What did the article fail to say?

First, the Trump Administration has been in office about 30 days.

Second, tens of millions, including many such as myself who did not support Trump for president, were not in the streets.

Third, we recall the Obama Administration had a task force, designed in part to cut waste, fraud and abuse.

Perhaps it is time to take a few deep breaths, pause and reconsider our views. A little perspective might go a long way. The sky really is not falling, after all.

Michael Kappos

Don't miss out on what's happening! Stay in touch with breaking news, as it happens, conveniently in your email inbox. It's FREE! Email Sign Up By clicking to sign up, you agree to Star-Advertiser's and Google's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. This form is protected by reCAPTCHA.

Waikiki

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter