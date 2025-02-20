Letter: On government reform, ends don’t justify means

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

I want to strongly support and agree with a letter in a recent edition of the Star-Advertiser (“Protest pillaging of federal government,” Feb. 16).

President Donald Trump and Elon Musk really are guilty of unconstitutional actions with their somewhat noble task to curtail government waste. Their unconstitutional polices include: Mr. Musk’s appointment to (and his acceptance of) a cabinet-level position without Senate approval; dismantling groups that distribute aid to the poverty stricken (USAID); questionable appointments that will provide health programs and education for our keiki; tax reductions for the wealthy while denying support for our kupuna; questionable appointments that will damage agencies meant to make communities safer for all of us.

Also a deep mahalo to the letter writer for the invitation to make our presence felt and our voices heard at the state Capitol on Monday.

John Heidel

Kailua

