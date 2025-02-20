Letter: Trump channels Jackson on Gaza human rights

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

The Trail of Tears involved the ethnical cleansing of 60,000 indigenous Americans who were forcibly moved from the southeastern U.S. to west of the Mississippi River. As many as 16,700 souls perished during the forced removal.

President Andrew Jackson’s 1830 message to Congress “On Indian Removal” sounds like a typical Donald Trump weave: “Can it be cruel in this Government when, by events which it cannot control, the Indian is made discontented in his ancient home to purchase his lands, to give him a new and extensive territory, to pay the expense of his removal, and support him a year in his new abode?”

Trump parrots Jackson: Why would Palestinians want to remain in their ancient homeland when America is generously offering to take over and cover their removal costs?

Trump’s Gaza plans would be like ethnically cleansing Native Hawaiians back to the Marquesas or Tahiti islands.

Sam Gillie

Hawaii Kai

