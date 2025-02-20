Letter: Worker reduction part of Trump’s nefarious plan

There is no charity in Donald Trump. He is targeting federal workers not because he wants to make cuts to reduce the national debt, but because he wants all federal government employees to profess fealty to him.

His next goal is to crush the will of those who need help to get out of poverty by putting barriers to their goal of a better life. He will do this by getting rid of all the social programs that support the indigent. Then he will do the same with seniors by threatening to eliminate Social Security and Medicare.

Once his Machiavellian plan reaches critical mass, he will ascend to the title of dictator of the country.

He already has half of the country under his thumb. He will just keep pushing a little harder to achieve his nefarious goal to be president for life and get his bust on Mount Rushmore.

Stuart Shimazu

Kapahulu

