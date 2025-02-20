HFD battalion chief accused of sex assault

Thursday, February 20, 2025
72°
Today's Paper
By Peter Boylan
Today
•
Updated
11:26 p.m.
Crime in HawaiiEditors' Picks
Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.
From as low as $12.95 /mo.
A 25-year veteran of the Honolulu Fire Department was arrested Tuesday afternoon in connection with the alleged sexual assault of a 33-year-old woman at the department’s main station on Valentine’s Day.
Blake Akio Kanoa Takahashi, a battalion chief, was arrested at 1:13 p.m. after he turned himself in at the Honolulu Police Department’s main station Tuesday afternoon.
“An adult male subjected an adult female to sexual penetration and fellatio by strong compulsion,” read a police highlight of the alleged incident that occurred at about 9 p.m. Friday night at HFD’s South Street
headquarters.
Takahashi was released at 1:45 p.m. Tuesday pending investigation. His attorney, Thomas Otake, declined comment.
Honolulu fire Chief Sheldon K. Hao told the Honolulu Star-Advertiser that the department takes all “allegations of sexual assault very seriously.”
“We are cooperating fully with law enforcement and we will continue to uphold the highest standards of professionalism, integrity and conduct for our Department. The battalion chief was immediately placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigations,” said Hao.
Stay in touch with breaking news, as it happens, conveniently in your email inbox. It's FREE!
Takahashi, HFD’s 2024 manager of the year, was lauded by department leadership following his nomination and review by a panel of human resources
officials.
Takashi was celebrated
as a “strong leader” who is “skilled in project development and management, budget development, training planning and execution, solicitation and procurement, and federal grant management,” according
to an Oct. 30, 2024 news
release.
“He is the Program Manager for the basic fire fighting observation, which is
an annual training cycle focused on fire ground operations. He plans the annual online training modules, hands-on training, and multi-company exercises that enable the HFD to gauge its fire fighters in these disciplines,” read the release. “BC Takahashi is also well-versed in the
Technical Rescue Program, maintains an up-to-date program with industry standards, and serves as the Program Manager for the Technical Rescue Program.”
A spokesperson for the city told the Star-Advertiser that county leadership has “been made aware of the arrest of a Honolulu Fire Department Battalion Chief on serious allegations.”
“We are fully cooperating with law enforcement as they conduct their investigation. The safety and well-being of all City employees are of the utmost importance, and we remain committed to maintaining a workplace free from harassment and misconduct,” read the statement. “Due to the ongoing legal process, we cannot comment further at this time.”