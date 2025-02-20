Jury convenes for man accused in fatal shooting of wife’s ex-lover
Jury deliberations began Wednesday in Eric Thompson’s second murder trial. Thompson took the witness stand Feb. 13.
Thompson is accused of fatally shooting Jon Tokuhara, pictured above, in January 2022. Thompson’s first trial in the case, in 2023, ended in a mistrial after jurors failed to come to a unanimous verdict.
Defense attorney Nelson Goo, right, questioned Eric Thompson on the witness stand Feb. 13 in the circuit courtroom of Judge Paul Wong.