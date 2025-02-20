Kokua Line: Can DOGE mess up Social Security?

Question: I am three years away from collecting Social Security, after paying Social Security taxes my whole working life, and I am concerned about what Elon Musk is doing over there. I don’t take it lightly when the head of an agency quits rather than comply with what they consider improper demands. What can we do? Anything?

Answer: Review the record of your Social Security earnings so far, make a copy and keep it in a safe place. You can find this information in your online account if you have one (see ssa.gov), or in a paper statement that may have been mailed to you. If there are errors in your record, or if they arise later, report them to the agency. Also, you may express your concerns to the Trump administration (there’s a contact form at whitehouse.gov), your U.S. Senate and House elected representatives (find contact information at senate.gov and house.gov) and to any relevant advocacy group, such as the AARP or Common Cause.

Michelle King, the Social Security Administration’s acting commissioner, stepped down Sunday rather than hand over closely held data to Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency, which is combing federal agencies for budget cuts. President Donald Trump appointed Leland Dudek, a manager in SSA’s anti-fraud office, to replace King as acting commissioner, while Trump’s nominee for permanent commissioner awaits Senate confirmation.

On Monday, Nancy Altman, president of the political action group Social Security Works, which supports the retirement program, issued the following statement:

“The information collected and securely held by the Social Security Administration is highly sensitive. SSA has data on everyone who has a Social Security number, which is virtually all Americans, everyone who has Medicare, and every low-income American who has applied for Social Security’s means-tested companion program, Supplemental Security Income. SSA has comprehensive medical records of people who have applied for disability benefits. It has our bank information, our earnings records, the names and ages of our children, and much more. Older people are disproportionately susceptible to scams. The data at SSA leaking would make the numbers of scams skyrocket. And, if there is an intent to punish perceived enemies, someone could erase your earnings record, making it impossible to collect the Social Security and Medicare benefits you have earned. There is no way to overstate how serious a breach this is. And my understanding is that it has already occurred.”

An opinion piece by Altman in The Hill the same day decried Musk’s “outrageous lies” overstating Social Security fraud, which she said obscure his true aim of cutting benefits (808ne.ws/41n2f6x).

On Wednesday, Dudek issued a statement defending DOGE — while also discounting Musk’s claims about dead people getting paid — and seeking to reassure the public about the security of their information and their benefits. In part, it said:

“Good government means finding ways to do better: The Department of Government Efficiency, known as DOGE, is a critical part of President Trump’s commitment to identifying fraud, waste, and abuse, and better ways for the government to function to support its people. I want to be very clear about the DOGE personnel who are now working at Social Security.

“Our continuing priority is paying beneficiaries the right amount at the right time, and providing other critical services people rely on from us.

“DOGE personnel CANNOT make changes to agency systems, benefit payments, or other information. They only have READ access.

“DOGE personnel do not have access to data related to a court-ordered temporary restraining order, current or future.

“DOGE personnel must follow the law and if they violate the law they will be referred to the Department of Justice for possible prosecution.

“I also want to acknowledge recent reporting about the number of people older than age 100 who may be receiving benefits from Social Security. The reported data are people in our records with a Social Security number who do not have a date of death associated with their record. These individuals are not necessarily receiving benefits.

“I am confident that with DOGE’s help and the commitment of our executive team and workforce, that Social Security will continue to deliver for the American people.”

