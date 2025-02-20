On the Move: The Harold K.L. Castle Foundation

The Harold K.L. Castle Foundation has announced the retirement of President and Chief Executive Officer Terry George effective July 1 after serving 22 years on the foundation. Succeeding George will be Alex Harris as president and Eric Co as CEO.

Co joined the foundation in 2011 and is currently its vice president for resiliency. His experience also includes marine program coordinator at The Nature Conservancy of Hawaii and Pacific Region restoration specialist for NOAA. He also serves as a trustee for Bishop Museum and the Polynesian Voyaging Society.

Harris joined the foundation in 2013 and is currently its vice president of programs. His experience also includes co-founder and deputy director of the U.S. Education Delivery Institute and program director for education at the National Governors Association. He also serves as vice-chair of the state Public Charter School Commission and chair of the Hawaii Workforce Funders Collaborative.

The foundation has also promoted Ann Matsukado to treasurer from controller and grants manager, and Maria Quidez to program officer from program associate.

———

Send items to citydesk@staradvertiser.com.