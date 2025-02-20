UH softball team knocks off Cal Baptist

Thursday, February 20, 2025
By Star-Advertiser staff
Today
•
Updated
11:50 p.m.
Liliana Thomas and Jamie McGaughey drove in runs in the second inning as the Hawaii softball team beat Cal Baptist 2-1 on Wednesday in Riverside, Calif.
Addison Kostrencich allowed one run on five hits and one walk with two strikeouts over six innings for the Rainbow Wahine (9-2). Macy Brandl pitcher a perfect seventh for the save.
The Lancers fell to 5-7.