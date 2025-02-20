Seabury roars past Kaiser, faces Kohala in D-II semifinals

From as low as $12.95 /mo.

Sebastian Peterson poured in 32 points, hitting 10 of 16 field-goal attempts, including 3-for-5 from the 3-point line, to lead the top-seeded Seabury Spartans past the Kaiser Cougars 75-59 in an HHSAA Division II Boys State Basketball quarterfinal game Wednesday at the Kaimuki High School gym.

Seabury Hall of the Maui Interscholastic League will play Kohala of the Big Island Interscholastic Federation in today’s semifinal at Kaimuki at 7 p.m.

Kaiser led 19-16 after the first quarter but Seabury surged ahead, outscoring Kaiser 28-10 in the second quarter and 20-12 in the third to win going away.

Bromo Dorn chipped in 19 points for the Spartans.

Emmanuel Tiritas scored 19 and Norris Birdsong 17 for Kaiser, which plays Damien in a fifth-place semifinal game 5 p.m. today at Kalani.

Kohala 50, Damien 22

Layden Kauka scored 17 points in just 19 minutes and Jayden Hook added 16 as the Cowboys strolled past the Monarchs.

Kauka was 7-for-9, including 2-for-2 from 3-point range, and Hook was 7-for-12 as Kohala trotted to a 22-6 first-quarter lead and cruised the rest of the way.

Alani Tuifua led Damien with five points.

Hawaii Prep 59, Kauai 49

Vander Eberhard had 20 points and seven rebounds and Cam Root had 13 points and 13 rebounds as Ka Makani turned back the second-seeded Red Raiders.

HPA built a 29-16 lead at halftime and kept its distance. Hawaii Prep will face Aiea in today’s semifinals at 5 p.m. at Kaimuki gym.

Cameron Holt-Ho had 11 points and nine rebounds, Barkley Gilman added 11 points and Reese Jenkins added 10 points and nine rebounds for the Red Raiders, who play Le Jardin in a fifth-place semifinal game at 6:30 p.m. at Kalani.

Aiea 76, Le Jardin 52

Shealand Kazama led five players in double-figure scoring with 20 points and grabbed 10 rebounds as Na Alii advanced to today’s semifinal against Hawaii Prep.

Aiea hit 8-of-16 as a team from 3-point range.

Le Jardin was led in scoring by Espn Bennett, who got 10 of his 15 points at the free throw line.

Na Alii led 34-30 at halftime, and gradually pulled away after the break.

Taylor Moku added 11 points for the winners, including 3-of-4 from beyond the arc. Ari Sarbeland scored 14 points, and led Na Alii with 14 rebounds, including eight offensive caroms. Noah Park and Andreas Adams pitched in with 10 points each.

La’akea Kamahele added 13 points for Le Jardin and Beckson Pierce pitched in with 11.