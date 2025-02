Scoreboard – February 20, 2025

From as low as $12.95 /mo.

Calendar

TODAY

BASEBALL

College: Wichita State vs. Hawaii,

6:35 p.m. at Les Murakami Stadium.

BASKETBALL

HHSAA Boys Division I Championships: Semfinals at McKinley: Punahou vs.

University, 5 p.m.; Kahuku vs. Saint Louis, 7 p.m. Fifth-Place Semifinals at Moanalua: Baldwin vs. Leilehua, 5 p.m.; Kamehameha-

Hawaii vs. University, 6:30 p.m.

HHSAA Boys Division II

Championships: Semifinals at Kaimuki: Aiea vs. Hawaii Prep, 5 p.m.; Seabury Hall vs. Kohala, 7 p.m. Fifth-Place Semifinals at Kalani: Kaiser vs. Damien, 5 p.m.; Le Jardin vs. Kauai, 6:30 p.m.

BEACH VOLLEYBALL

College: Outrigger Duke Kahanamoku Beach Classic, Arizona State vs. Hawaii, 8:30 a.m.; TCU vs. UCLA, 9:45 a.m.; USC vs. Hawaii, 11 a.m.; Loyola Marymount vs. Stanford, 12:15 p.m.; UCLA vs. Arizona State, 1:30 p.m.; Stanford vs. TCU,

2:45 p.m.; Loyola Marymount vs. USC,

4 p.m. Matches at Queen’s Beach, Waikiki.

SOFTBALL

PacWest: Chaminade vs. Hawaii Pacific,

3 p.m. at Sand Island Park.

TENNIS

College women: Hawaii Hilo vs.

Chaminade, 9 a.m. at Patsy T. Mink Central Oahu Regional Park.

FRIDAY

BASEBALL

College: Wichita State vs. Hawaii,

6:35 p.m. at Les Murakami Stadium.

PacWest: doubleheader, Fresno Pacific vs. Hawaii Hilo, 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. at Francis Wong Stadium.

BASKETBALL

HHSAA Boys Division I Championships:

Championship at Stan Sheriff Center, Punahou/University winner vs. Kahuku/Saint Louis winner, 7 p.m. Third Place at Stan Sherff Center, Punahou/University loser vs. Kahuku/Saint Louis loser, 1 p.m. Fifth Place at Kalani, Kamehameha-Hawaii/Kailua winner vs. Baldwin vs. Leilehua winner, 6:30 p.m.

HHSAA Boys Division II

Championships: Championship at Stan Sheriff Center, Seabury Hall/Kohala winner vs. Aiea/Hawaii Prep winner, 5 p.m. Third Place, Seabury Hall/Kohala loser vs. Aiea/Hawaii Prep loser, 3 p.m. at Stan Sheriff Center. Consolation at Kalani, Le Jardin/Kauai winner vs. Kaiser/Damien winner,

5 p.m.

BEACH VOLLEYBALL

College: Outrigger Duke Kahanamoku Beach Classic, Loyola Marymount vs.

Hawaii, 8:30 a.m.; Stanford vs. USC,

9:45 a.m.; UCLA vs. Hawaii, 11 a.m.; Loyola Marymount vs. TCU, 12:15 p.m.; Arizona State vs. USC, 1:30 p.m.; Stanford vs. UCLA, 2:45 p.m.; TCU vs. Arizona State, 4 p.m. Matches at Queen’s Beach, Waikiki.

TENNIS

College men: Eastern Washington vs. Hawaii Pacific, 5 p.m. at UH Tennis Courts.

WRESTLING

Texaco/HHSAA State Championships: Preliminary Round, Quarterfinals,

Consolation Rounds 1-3, starting at 10 a.m. at Neal Blaisdell Arena.

BASKETBALL

PacWest

Tuesday

At Fresno, Calif.

Men

Fresno Pacific 65, Hawaii Pacific 62. Point leaders—HPU: Joshua West 16,

Jonas Visser 11, Pavle Kuzmanovic 10.

Rebound leaders—HPU West 12. Assist leaders—HPU: Kordel Ng 4.

Women

Fresno Pacific 50, Hawaii Pacific 36.

Point leaders—HPU: Lupe Vazquez 10.

Rebound leaders—HPU: Alana Roberts 6, Assist leaders—HPU: five with 1.

TENNIS

College women

Wednesday

At UH Tennis Complex

Dallas Baptist 6, Hawaii Hilo 1

Singles

McKenna Mountain (Hilo) def. Katherine Robinson (DB) 6-1, 6-2

Leonie Schondelmaier (DB) def. Marie Cordonnier (Hilo) 6-1, 6-2

Madalyn Smelley (DB) def. Akari Ichikawa (Hilo) 5-4 (retired)

Isabella Arana Rios (DB) def. Mila Srebro (Hilo) 6-1, 4-6, 10-7

Emily Buchanan (DB) def. Lehua Jordan (Hilo) 6-1, 6-2

Andrea Delgado (DB) def. Cami Oyama (Hilo) 6-1, 6-0

Doubles

Smelley/Arana Rios (DB) led Cordonnier/Srebro (Hilo) 4-3, unfinished

Buchanan/Jenna Payne (DB) def. Ichikawa/Jordan (Hilo) 6-1

Isabella Quintero/Delgado (DB) def. Mountain/Oyama (Hilo) 6-1

Tuesday

At UH Tennis Courts

Stanislaus State 4, Hawaii Hilo 3

Singles

McKenna Mountain (Hilo) def. Alyssa Tay (SS) 7-6 (2), 6-2

Emma Yu (SS) def. Marie Cordonnier (Hilo) 6-2, 6-2

Akari Ichikawa (Hilo) def. Annabelle Mulick (SS) 6-0, 6-7 (5), 10-5

Mila Srebro (Hilo) def. Maiah White (SS) 2-6, 6-2, 6-2

Abbigail Mulick (SS) def. Lehua Jordan (Hilo) 6-1, 6-1

Parker Orlando (SS) def. Cami Oyama (Hilo) 6-1, 6-3

Doubles

Yu/Mulick (SS) def. Cordonnier/Srebro (Hilo) 6-4

Tay/White (SS) def. Ichikawa/Jordan (Hilo) 7-6 (5)

Mulick/Orlando (SS) def. Mountain/Oyama (Hilo) 6-4

SOFTBALL

Makua Alii

Wednesday

Sons of Hawaii 15, Yankees 70’s 1

Makules 8, Kupuna Kane 3

Ho’o Ikaika 18, Na Pueo 11

Hui Ohana 15, Action 9

Go Deep 22, Kool Katz 15

P.H. Shipyard 15, Waipio 3

Sportsmen 15, Fat Katz 6

Aikane 19, Bad Company 16

Na Kahuna 9, Praise the Lord 3

Lokahi 5, Yankees 3

Kanaks 18, Islanders 6

Golden Eagles 15, Zen 2

WATER POLO

COLLEGE WOMEN

Collegiate Water Polo Association

Varsity Poll

Pts PV

1t. Stanford 98 1t

1t. Southern California 98 1t

3. UCLA 92 3

4. Calfornia 88 4

5. Hawaii 84 5

6. UC Irvine 77 6

7. Fresno State 74 7t

8t. Long Beach State 72 9

8t. UC Davis 72 7t

10t. Arizona State 60 10

10t. UC San Diego 60 11t

12. Harvard 57 11t

13. Princeton 50 13

14. Loyola Marymount 46 14

15. Wagner 45 15

16. Michigan 38 16t

17. Indiana 37 16t

18t. San Jose State 32 19

18t. UC Santa Barbara 32 18

20. San Diego State 22 21

21. Marist 18 23t

22. Cal State Northridge 12 22

23. California Baptist 10 RV

24. Brown 8 25t

25. Villanova 6 25t

Others receiving votes: Long Island 4, Pacific 2, Pomona-Pitzer 2.