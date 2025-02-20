Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Thursday, February 20, 2025 81° Today's Paper

Breaking NewsSports Breaking

No. 4 Hawaii sweeps Belmont Abbey

By Billy Hull

Today Last updated 3:31 p.m.

Hawaii sophomore outside hitter Louis Sakanoko put down a match-high 14 kills and hit a career-high .579 to lead the fourth-ranked Rainbow Warriors to a 25-15, 25-15, 25-23 sweep of Belmont Abbey today at Wheeler Center in Belmont, N.C.

Kainoa Wade and Kurt Nusterer added six kills apiece for Hawaii (10-1), which hit .463 for the match with only nine hitting errors.

Sophomore setter Tread Rosenthal played the entire match and had a match-high 39 assists and six digs.

Zach Puentes had nine kills to lead the Crusaders (6-6), who played Hawaii tight in the third set. They pulled within a point at 24-23 before a one-handed set from Rosenthal was hammered down by Nusterer to end it.

Freshman Kristian Titriyski played in the first set only and had five kills in 10 swings without an error.

Wade had two of Hawaii’s five aces.

UH will continue its four-match road swing in North Carolina against Queens (9-5) on Friday at 1 p.m.

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines. Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Subscriber Favorites

Flip through MidWeek online

Looking Back


Honolulu Local Business Guide