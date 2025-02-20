No. 4 Hawaii sweeps Belmont Abbey

Hawaii sophomore outside hitter Louis Sakanoko put down a match-high 14 kills and hit a career-high .579 to lead the fourth-ranked Rainbow Warriors to a 25-15, 25-15, 25-23 sweep of Belmont Abbey today at Wheeler Center in Belmont, N.C.

Kainoa Wade and Kurt Nusterer added six kills apiece for Hawaii (10-1), which hit .463 for the match with only nine hitting errors.

Sophomore setter Tread Rosenthal played the entire match and had a match-high 39 assists and six digs.

Zach Puentes had nine kills to lead the Crusaders (6-6), who played Hawaii tight in the third set. They pulled within a point at 24-23 before a one-handed set from Rosenthal was hammered down by Nusterer to end it.

Freshman Kristian Titriyski played in the first set only and had five kills in 10 swings without an error.

Wade had two of Hawaii’s five aces.

UH will continue its four-match road swing in North Carolina against Queens (9-5) on Friday at 1 p.m.