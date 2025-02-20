Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Tonight’s University of Hawaii baseball game delayed an hour

By Stephen Tsai

Last updated 3:44 p.m.

The start of tonight’s baseball game between Hawaii and Wichita State is delayed by an hour because of the late arrival of the visiting Shockers’ uniforms and equipment.

First pitch is now set for 7:35 p.m. at Les Murakami Stadium.

Stadium gates will open at 6:35 p.m. All other games this weekend remain as originally scheduled.

The Shockers and their supporters arrived Wednesday afternoon on two nonstop flights from Dallas. But their gear was placed on another flight.

