Warriors have Carolina on their mind, for now
GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM / FEB. 7
UH hopes to get freshman Adrien Roure, right, back on track. He started the season hitting .345 or better in his first three matches. But in his last four matches, Roure’s hitting percentage was a combined .173.
GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM / FEB. 7
Hawaii’s Ofeck Hazan, left, ‘Eleu Choy, Adrien Roure, Tread Rosenthal, Louis Sakanoko and Kristian Titriyski celebrated a point against Stanford during their match on Feb. 7. The Cardinal handed the Warriors their first loss of the season.