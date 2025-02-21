DOT to hold public hearing today on Kalanianaole Highway traffic emergency

The Hawaii Department of Transportation is holding a virtual public meeting at noon today about its intent to declare a traffic emergency zone on a section of Kalanianaole Highway — between the Lanai and Halona lookouts.

DOT officials say they plan to remove a rocky outcropping over that section of the highway in East Honolulu after a resident expressed concerns about it following heavy rains last month. DOT engineers have surveyed the slope and determined it needs to be removed to prevent rockfall and injury.

The public meeting is required within 24 hours of the designation, DOT said.

“A traffic emergency zone declaration will allow HDOT to expedite procurement and permitting to take action to construct improvements to protect access to the state highway,” department officials said in a news release. “Anyone wishing to comment on the designation of Kalanianaole Highway between Lanai Lookout and Halona Lookout as a traffic emergency zone may do so through a virtual public meeting to be conducted within 24 hours of the designation.”

To join the meeting on Microsoft Teams at noon today, click this link or call 808-829-4853 using conference pin 988 557 873#.