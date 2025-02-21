Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Friday, February 21, 2025 74° Today's Paper

Breaking News

DOT to hold public hearing today on Kalanianaole Highway traffic emergency

By Star-Advertiser staff

Today Last updated 10:06 a.m.

Traffic

STAR-ADVERTISER / 2013 State transportation officials are holding a virtual public meeting at noon today about their intent to declare a traffic emergency zone on a section of Kalanianaole Highway — between the Lanai and Halona lookouts. As car is seen in this file photo traveling west on a stretch of the highway approaching Lanai Lookout.

STAR-ADVERTISER / 2013

State transportation officials are holding a virtual public meeting at noon today about their intent to declare a traffic emergency zone on a section of Kalanianaole Highway — between the Lanai and Halona lookouts. As car is seen in this file photo traveling west on a stretch of the highway approaching Lanai Lookout.

The Hawaii Department of Transportation is holding a virtual public meeting at noon today about its intent to declare a traffic emergency zone on a section of Kalanianaole Highway — between the Lanai and Halona lookouts.

DOT officials say they plan to remove a rocky outcropping over that section of the highway in East Honolulu after a resident expressed concerns about it following heavy rains last month. DOT engineers have surveyed the slope and determined it needs to be removed to prevent rockfall and injury.

The public meeting is required within 24 hours of the designation, DOT said.

“A traffic emergency zone declaration will allow HDOT to expedite procurement and permitting to take action to construct improvements to protect access to the state highway,” department officials said in a news release. “Anyone wishing to comment on the designation of Kalanianaole Highway between Lanai Lookout and Halona Lookout as a traffic emergency zone may do so through a virtual public meeting to be conducted within 24 hours of the designation.”

To join the meeting on Microsoft Teams at noon today, click this link or call 808-829-4853 using conference pin 988 557 873#.

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines. Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Subscriber Favorites

Flip through MidWeek online

Looking Back


Honolulu Local Business Guide